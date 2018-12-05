FULL LEGAL ADVICE ON BREXIT TO BE PUBLISHED BY UK GOVERNMENT

The British government is expected to release the full legal advice it’s been given on Theresa May’s Brexit deal by midday.

It’s been forced to publish it after being found to be in contempt of Parliament for not doing so.

The British prime minister’s entering a second day of debates trying to keep her agenda on track.

Environment secretary Michael Gove – who supports Leave – says he and his colleagues will be making a “powerful” argument.

