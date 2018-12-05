FULL LEGAL ADVICE ON BREXIT TO BE PUBLISHED BY UK GOVERNMENT

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: British Home Secretary and Conservative leadership contender Theresa May waves outside the Houses of Parliament on July 7, 2016 in London, England. Theresa May has the backing of 199 fellow MPs after the second ballot for the leadership of the Conservative Party. Receiving 84 votes, Andrea Leadsom MP joins May on the shortlist presented to the Conservative Party members and Michael Gove was eliminated with 46 votes. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
The British government is expected to release the full legal advice it’s been given on Theresa May’s Brexit deal by midday.
It’s been forced to publish it after being found to be in contempt of Parliament for not doing so.
The British prime minister’s entering a second day of debates trying to keep her agenda on track.
Environment secretary Michael Gove – who supports Leave – says he and his colleagues will be making a “powerful” argument.