GARDAI ARREST 14 IN WEXFORD FOLLOWING MAJOR DRUGS BUST

Gardai arrested 14 people in North County Wexford yesterday during a sting operation targeting drug and stolen goods gangs.

The Armed Support Unit alongside Gardai from Enniscorthy, Bunclody and Gorey searched a number of houses in the North Wexford area before making the arrests.

Drugs worth €60,000 was discovered during one search of a property in Bunclody while Gardai also unveiled a cannabis growhouse operation in Riverchapel.

A number of the 14 arrested appeared before Gorey District Court yesterday while the rest were released with the force continuing to investigate

