A leading Irish law firm claims there’s been a significant rise in cases of sexual harassment in workplaces.

Mason Hayes and Curran, based in Dublin, says the number of cases has increased since the Me Too movement.

There’s no official figures on how prevalent the problem is.

But Head of Employment Law at the firm, Melanie Crowley, says more businesses are reporting incidents of inappropriate behaviour in the office

