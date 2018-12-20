IRISH BUSINESSES WORRIED AS NO DEAL PREPARATIONS ARE STEPPED UP

Irish businesses are appealing to UK MPs to accept the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

It’s after the Irish government published its contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit.

They include warnings of a significant increase in customs checks if Britain crashes out of the EU.

More land will also be needed at some ports and airports – and backup measures are being put in place to make sure food and medicine supplies are safeguarded.

John McGrane, Director General of The British Irish Chamber of Commerce, is urging UK politicians to act responsibly to avoid such a scenario.

