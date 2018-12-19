IT’S NOT THE LACK OF TALENT CAUSING MCCAULEYS TO MOVE TO DUBLIN – ENRIGHT

CEO of Wexford County Council Tom Enright is scathing in his criticism of McCaulys Pharmacy Group to move its Headquarters from Ardcavan in Wexford to Dublin.

McCaulys claim to have made the decision after failing to attract the required skilled personnel to Wexford.

However Mister Enright doesn’t believe this to be the case and says the decision was for more personal reasons.

He says the senior executives at the company are not interested in travelling up and down to Wexford as they’re based in Dublin and he has called on the company to explain their reasons properly.

