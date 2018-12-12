MAN IN A CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BRAY CRASH

A man’s fighting for his life in hospital this morning, after a serious crash in County Wicklow.

The crash happened on the Bray to Greystones Rd around a mile outside Bray, at around half 4 yesterday afternoon.

A 47 year-old man who was driving one of the cars is in a critical condition after being brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

Four cars collided – the injuries of the others involved are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardai have carried out a forensic examination of the scene where it happened.

They’re appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 6665300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

