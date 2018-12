New car registrations were down almost 6 per cent in November, compared to the same time last year, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

Overall for the year to date, they are down four point four per cent, from one hundred and thirty one thousand, one hundred and seventy three (131,173) to 125 thousand, four hundred and fifteen.(125,415)

There continues to be an increase in imported used cars being registered.

