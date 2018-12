Labour leader Brendan Howlin has strongly criticised the renewal of the confidence and supply agreement.

It’s after Fianna Fáil agreed to renew the confidence and supply deal and back this government until early 2020.

Brendan Howlin says the arrangement is meaningless because there is nothing in there for people who are struggling to make ends meet, for those without a home and for mental health services.

