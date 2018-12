Wexford FC will open their new season away to Athlone Town on 22nd Feb.

The League of Ireland First Division fixtures have been released today.

The club will finish up the year at home to Cabinteely on September 21st.

New manager Brian O’Sullivan will be looking to improve on last year with Wexford only winning 4 games.

Full fixture list is above.

