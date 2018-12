The average rent across the country now stands at €1,122 a month.

It’s 7 per cent higher than this time last year – but the prices are going up at a slower pace.

The Residential Tenancies Board report shows that in Dublin, there’s been a 9% increase to €1,620.

The average rent in Wexford is up to €727, up from €701 in the last quarter which is a rise of 3.7%

Director of the R-T-B Rosalind Carroll says tougher laws are needed to crack down on landlords that break rules.

