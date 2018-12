Scouting Ireland says there is evidence that alleged child abusers were moved around scouting organisations.

317 alleged victims and 212 alleged perpetrators spanning over a 70 year period have now been identified.

The Irish Independent reports that alleged abusers were “at all levels” and were moved around after allegations were made against them.

Advocacy Director for One in Four, Deirdre Kenny, says the reports are difficult to digest.

