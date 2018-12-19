‘SINISTER DEVELOPMENT’ IF REPUBLICAN ELEMENTS INVOLVED IN STROKESTOWN – FLANAGAN

The Justice Minister says the suspected involvement of dissident republicans in the eviction of a Roscommon family from their home last week is a “very sinister development”.

A group stormed the house in Strokestown, injuring 8 security men with at least 6 vehicles burnt out.

The family at the centre of the eviction has criticised comments by the Taoiseach in which he accused Sinn Fein of not condemning the violence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says criminals can’t be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

