Police are continuing to search for a suspected terrorist after a fatal shooting in Strasbourg last night.

3 people were shot dead and 12 others were injured at the French city’s Christmas Market.

Authorities say the killer was on a watch list of people who’d potentially been radicalised.

Paris Correspondent John Litchfield says Police attempted to arrest the suspect that morning in relation to organised crime in the city.

