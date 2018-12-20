THE WEATHER IS PUTTING OFF SHOPPERS NOT THE FORECASTS – MET EIREANN

Met Eireann says it was the actual bad weather and not the forecast that put people off shopping last weekend.

Retail Excellence Ireland has hit out at Met Eireann for damaging local business by being ‘alarmist’ with their weather warnings.

The group says businesses lost out on what traditionally would be one of the busiest trading weekends of the year.

But Head of forecasting at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack has hit back saying that shops will catch up with some good spells this weekend.

