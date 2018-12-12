TINA CAHILL TO SERVE AT LEAST 5 YEARS IN JAIL FOR FIANCE MANSLAUGHTER

A County Wexford woman who killed her fiance in Australia has been sentenced to 8 years in jail with a parole hearing after 5 years.

27 year old Cathrina “Tina” Cahill from New Ross was initially charged with the murder of 29 year old David Walsh from Enniscorthy, but she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in October.

The court heard that their relationship had been abusive and Ms Cahill may have been suffering from post traumatic stress when she stabbed him to death in February last year.

Holly Hales from Daily Mail Australia says the judge took this into account when sentencing.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email