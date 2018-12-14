WEXFORD FARMERS HOLD MEETING TO HELP REVIVE SUGAR INDUSTRY

Efforts to revive the sugar industry in the South East were discussed at a specially convened meeting in Ballinaboola during the week.

Beat Ireland were the guests at the meeting convened by the IFA.

Lands have been earmarked on the outskirts of Carlow and a thousand farmers are invited to put up a thousand euro to show strong intention of getting the project off the ground.

Pat O Toole from the irish Farmers Journal was there. He says they want to put a factory in Ballybyrne in Carlow which would be easily accessible for Wexford farmers.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email