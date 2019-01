Independent Councillor in Wexford Ger Carty is calling for all party involvement in support of ensuring the future of Rosslare Europort.

Councillor Carty’s call comes after yesterday’s meeting of Wexford County Council which discussed Irish Ferries announcement that the future of the Rosslare to France route is in doubt.

Councillor Carty says is vital that all stake holders come together to fight for Rosslare.

