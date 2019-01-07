DEMONSTRATIONS OVER ABORTION SERVICES

The Minister for Health says anti-abortion protestors standing outside hospitals are intimidating and upsetting for patients.

Demonstrations have been held outside a GP clinic in Galway and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, as abortion services begin.

The Department of Health and HSE are examining whether a patient’s confidentiality was breached after online comments speculated an abortion was to take place in Drogheda this morning.

Minister Simon Harris is to meet opposition parties shortly to discuss introducing ‘safe access zones’ outside hospitals and GP surgeries.

