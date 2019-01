Concern has been raised about the amount of rubbish scattered on rural roads around County Wexford.

The situation is always more noticeable in the wintertime as rubbish is strewn along the bare verges.

The unsightly situation is raising their ire of listeners to South East Radio.

The general public have called on the relevant authorities to deal with the problem as it’s starting to affect the natural beauty of the landscape in the county.

