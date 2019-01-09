MORE DRONE DISRUPTION IN ENGLAND MEANS CALLS FOR MORE ACTION HERE

In Britain, Scotland Yard says it’s sent “significant resources” to Heathrow after a drone disrupted departures there.

Officers called in the military following the sighting last night.

Sky’s Katie Spencer says authorities appear to have dealt with this incident faster than the one at Gatwick before Christmas..

Meanwhile, there’s a call for the Transport Minister here to ensure Irish airports are prepared for potential drone disruption.

No Drone Zones are in operation at airports across the country, but Senator Neale Richmond wants reassurances from Minister Shane Ross on the issue.

It comes after the temporary closure of the departures runway yesterday evening at London Heathrow following a drone sighting.

Senator Richmond says Irish travellers need to know that any possible sightings will be dealt with swiftly.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email