MORE SCHEMES TO HELP THE LONG TERM UNEMPLOYED TO COME ON STREAM

The government is promising more schemes to get people who are long-term unemployed back to work.

New Live Register figures show over 700 people have been on the dole for more than 20 years.

8,633 people have been unemployed for more than 10 years.

That’s despite the government bringing in schemes run by Turas Nua and Seetec to identify long-term unemployed people and find work for them.

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, says a new plan next month will aim to get jobs for them.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email