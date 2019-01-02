MOVES ON FOR ENNISCORTHY FLOOD REFIEF SCHEME

CEO of Wexford County Council Tom Enright has moved to clarify some confusion that had arisen over the time frame for start of work on Enniscorthy’s flood relief scheme

Just before Christmas there was some difference between Fianna Fail TD James Brown and Minister Paul Kehoe as to when the project would start

Tom Enright says the 50 Million euro project is in the planning stages and should start construction either late this year or early next year and it will take between 2 and a half to 3 years to complete

