There’s some good news for anyone considering switching mortgage providers.

The Central Bank has published a set of new rules meaning banks will have to tell their customers if they can make savings and how to do so.

For example, those on variable rates will have to be told every year if they can move to a cheaper interest rate.

Daragh Cassidy from price comparison website Bonkers.ie says people could save a lot of money.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email