WEXFORD HAS THE SECOND HIGHEST AMOUNT OF PEOPLE ON HOME-CARE WAITING LISTS

News Desk News

Almost six hundred people in County Wexford are on a HSE waiting list for home care services.

That’s according to a response received by Fianna Fail’s Health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly.

County Wexford has one of the highest waiting lists in the country for home-care services

The parliamentary response to Stephen Donnelly showed 588 people were on a waiting list for home care packages in County Wexford as of October last.

This is the highest in the country outside of Dublin and compares to only eight in Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary.

A planned revamp of the home-care system is on the cards for this year.

The government is planning to bring in legislation to put it on a statutory footing to operate on a similar basis as the Fair Deal scheme for nursing home care.

Additional funding has been provided for home care services as part of the HSE’s seasonal winter plan.

More News