WEXFORD HAS THE SECOND HIGHEST AMOUNT OF PEOPLE ON HOME-CARE WAITING LISTS

Almost six hundred people in County Wexford are on a HSE waiting list for home care services.
That’s according to a response received by Fianna Fail’s Health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly.
County Wexford has one of the highest waiting lists in the country for home-care services
The parliamentary response to Stephen Donnelly showed 588 people were on a waiting list for home care packages in County Wexford as of October last.
This is the highest in the country outside of Dublin and compares to only eight in Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary.
A planned revamp of the home-care system is on the cards for this year.
The government is planning to bring in legislation to put it on a statutory footing to operate on a similar basis as the Fair Deal scheme for nursing home care.
Additional funding has been provided for home care services as part of the HSE’s seasonal winter plan.