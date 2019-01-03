WEXFORD HAS THE SECOND HIGHEST AMOUNT OF PEOPLE ON HOME-CARE WAITING LISTS

Almost six hundred people in County Wexford are on a HSE waiting list for home care services.

That’s according to a response received by Fianna Fail’s Health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly.

County Wexford has one of the highest waiting lists in the country for home-care services

The parliamentary response to Stephen Donnelly showed 588 people were on a waiting list for home care packages in County Wexford as of October last.

This is the highest in the country outside of Dublin and compares to only eight in Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary.

A planned revamp of the home-care system is on the cards for this year.

The government is planning to bring in legislation to put it on a statutory footing to operate on a similar basis as the Fair Deal scheme for nursing home care.

Additional funding has been provided for home care services as part of the HSE’s seasonal winter plan.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email