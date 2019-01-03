WEXFORD WINNER TO PICK UP MILLIONAIRE RAFFLE PRICE AT THE END OF THE WEEK

The Wexford winner of the Christmas millionaire raffle has made contact with Lotto Headquarters.

The first millionaire of the year bought their winning ticket at Kavanagh’s Village Forecourt in Clonroche.

Its the second millionaire ticket to be sold at Kavanagh’s Clonroche after Wexford man and English based footballer Kevin O’Connor won the raffle last year.

Lotto Headquarters have confirmed that the winner is making arrangements to pick up the one million euro at the end of the week.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email