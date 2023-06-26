1 in 5 people in Wexford believe that AI will impact or replace their jobs

3 out of 4 Wexford people would move jobs for pay increase of 25% or less

4 out of 10 Wexford employers say inflation has impacted their recruitment outlook

1 in 5 people in Wexford (18%) believe artificial intelligence (AI) will impact or replace their jobs in the future, according to a new survey conducted by FRS Recruitment, one of Ireland’s leading recruitment agencies. This is below the national average of 26% of people who hold the same view.

The survey also found that 3 out of 4 people in Wexford (74%) would move jobs for a salary increase of 25% or less, while half (50%) feel their salary does not fairly reflect their current position. A significant majority of people in Wexford (68%) also expect to receive a pay rise in the next 12 months.

More than half the people across the county (56%) believe they are more likely to progress in their career by changing jobs than by staying with their employer and 8 out of 10 (84%) believe they could secure a new job in 3 months or less.

Almost 4 out of 10 people in Wexford (38%) also believe there are more job opportunities available in 2023.

26% of people in Wexford fear for their job security, while 30% would consider a pay cut if their job was at risk.

The rising cost of living has also affected the employment market in Wexford, with just under 4 out of 10 local employers (38%) saying it has impacted on their recruitment outlook. Additionally, 3 out of 10 employees (30%) say they are trying to work more in the office to keep their personal electricity and heating costs down.

There are also some other notable statistics concerning employers based in Wexford. Half (50%) say they have seen an increase in workforce attrition this year and 43% believe salary is the main driver of that attrition.

1 in 4 employers in the county (25%) have been pressing their employees to spend more time in the office this year and 4 out of 10 (38%) say they have noticed an increase in job applications in 2023.

When it comes to considering new positions, 74% of people in Wexford noted that the lack of salary information on a job ad had put them off from applying for a role.

Speaking about the survey, Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment said, “This survey provides a wide-ranging picture of the main trends across the employment market in Wexford and around the rest of the country. It shows how a number of issues are impacting the local market, from technology to cost of living and from job security to salary concerns.

“The data highlights the role cost of living concerns are playing in recruitment in Wexford and how this is putting pressure on salary expectations. A lot of people in Wexford expect to receive a wage increase in the next 12 months, which is important information for employers. Of even greater concern to local businesses will be the significant numbers who are prepared to move jobs for a salary increase of 25% or less, as well as the portion of the local workforce who believe they are not receiving the salaries they deserve.

“The level of confidence in the Wexford employment market is also illustrated in the high numbers who believe they would quickly find a new role, as well as the portion of the local workforce who are of the opinion there are more job opportunities available to them this year. These are all signs of strong local recruitment prospects being available in Wexford.

“Also of interest are the number of local people who believe their role will be impacted or replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) in the future. With so much chatter about this topic over recent months, some level of concern is to be expected, but it is certainly an area that employees and employers in Wexford will be mindful of in future, carefully watching how this area of technology evolves in the coming months and years.

“The survey also highlights the increasingly fluid employment market we are seeing in Wexford and around the country as the economy moves effectively to full employment. This is creating expectations and awareness amongst employees and candidates which employers will need to keep in mind if they wish to secure their current workforce, or if they are seeking to add new personnel to their teams,” Ms. McCormack concluded.

FRS Recruitment is one of the leading recruitment businesses operating in Ireland. They have 11 offices nationwide, with locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Portlaoise. A 100% Irish business, FRS Recruitment is part of the FRS Network – the social enterprise co-operative.