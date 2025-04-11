10 more schools to receive hot school meals in the County

A Positive development for school communities across County Wexford as 10 new schools have been added to the Hot School Meals Program.

The initiative, led by the Department of Social Protection, is aimed at ensuring no child goes hungry during the school day

A nationwide review of the program has also been announced, with a focus on improving the nutritional quality of meals served.

Speaking to South East Radio News about the initiative was Fianna Fail Deputy Malcolm Byrne

The ten schools are:

Sheilbeggan Convent

Carrigduff National School

S N Treasa Nfa

S N Caislean Dochraill

St Garvans NS

S N Olibheir Beannuithe

St Marys N S

S N coill An Iarainn

Davidstown Primary School

S N Raithin

