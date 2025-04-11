10 more schools to receive hot school meals in the County

A Positive development for school communities across County Wexford as 10 new schools have been added to the Hot School Meals Program.
The initiative, led by the Department of Social Protection, is aimed at ensuring no child goes hungry during the school day
A nationwide review of the program has also been announced, with a focus on improving the nutritional quality of meals served.
Speaking to South East Radio News about the initiative was Fianna Fail Deputy Malcolm Byrne
The ten schools are:
Sheilbeggan Convent
Carrigduff National School
S N Treasa Nfa
S N Caislean Dochraill
St Garvans NS
S N Olibheir Beannuithe
St Marys N S
S N coill An Iarainn
Davidstown Primary School
S N Raithin