The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, today published figures A total of 111 vacant social homes were brought back into active use in 2022 in Wexford .

The figure comes under the Government’s Voids Programme which support local authorities in preparing vacant homes for re-letting. This is an increase on 15 from the previous year when the number was 96.

Looking back on the last five years, 107 units were returned in 2020, 13 in 2019, 24 in 2018 and 11 in 2017.

In terms of funding €1,221,000 in funding was given to Wexford local authorities for 2022 that is a drop from €1,411,536 in 2021.€1,179,514 was given in 2020 compared to €235,309 in 2019.

Nationally 2,307 vacant social homes returned to active use in 2022. Almost €29m in funding was recouped by local authorities in the Voids Programme.