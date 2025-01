The number of power outages across Wexford now stand at 1,100 down from 12,000 on Friday.

Peter Graham from ESB network says they hope to have almost full restoration on Wednesday or Thursday.

However Mister Graham emphasis the need for anyone in very rural areas still without power or if you see neighbours with power back to call 1800-372-999.

Alternatively you can log on to powercheck.ie to get an estimated restoration time.

