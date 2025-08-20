146 New Homes Could Be Delivered in Wexford Through Planning Exemptions

Wexford County Council has received 45 notifications under a national planning exemption scheme that allows commercial properties to be converted into residential homes without requiring full planning permission.

According to newly released figures by Minister for Housing James Browne TD, these notifications could result in the delivery of up to 146 new homes in the county.

The exemption, introduced in 2018 and expanded in 2022 to include vacant pubs, is designed to address Ireland’s housing shortage by unlocking the potential of underused buildings. In Wexford, three notifications specifically relate to former pubs, with plans for 16 homes.

Minister Browne said that activating vacant properties is key to meeting housing demand and revitalising town centres.

“We want our towns and cities to be living and working areas,” he said, adding that using existing infrastructure is both efficient and community-focused.

Nationally, more than 1,450 such notifications have been submitted, with the potential to provide over 3,400 homes. Former shops, offices, and pubs are among the most frequently proposed properties for conversion.

The initiative supports the government’s broader Town Centre First strategy and is complemented by the Bringing Back Homes Manual, which guides the reuse of vacant and derelict buildings for housing.

