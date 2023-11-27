16,000 carers in Wexford are now entitled to a State pension

The 16,000 carers in Wexford are being encouraged to sign up for a pension.

Anyone who has been caring for a loved one for more than 20 years will be entitled to a State pension for the first time from January 1st.

The online portal to register opened today.

Catherine Cox from Family Carers Ireland is urging carers to make the most of the new support:

“Any carer regardless of whether they are caring for one year, two years or ten years, go on and register on MyWelfare.ie and look at the pensions tab and log on so that when you get to pension age you will then be entitled to a contributory State pension.”

Related