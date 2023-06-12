16,000 Wexford carers recognised this week

Efforts are being made today to look after the wellbeing of family carers.

National Carers Week is underway from today, Monday 12th June until Sunday.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications at Family Carers Ireland says this week is important to highlight the work of the 16,000 carers in Wexford.

Ms. Cox went on to say: “We want to ensure that carers feel supported this week and not just this week but on an ongoing basis. Because every carer has to fight for everything whether its a service, financial support or a place for a child. We want those battles to end and for carers to feel empowered and recognised.”

For more information about events log on to www.familycarers.ie