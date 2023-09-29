169 derelict units to be bought and renovated under new Government funding

Wexford County Council is set to buy 169 derelict units in Wexford town Ennsicorthy and New Ross in a bid to tackle the housing problem.

The purchases are part of the Government and local authorities and the hope is to regenerate the buildings into residential properties.

€6.5 million has been budgeted to tackle vacancy and dereliction across the county and ahead of his visit to Wexford today The Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Kieran O’Donnell gave further details.

“Its a fund that will purchase 169 old derelict properties in Wexford. 76 residential, commercial 89 and another four units that will be renovated and sold on. The money generated from that will then be reinvested in further projects.”

The funding had been announced back in June and now it has been granted to the council to invest in derelict buildings across the County.

The Minister will be visiting Wexford today to meet with Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright, Mayor John Hegarty and Cathaoirleach John Fleming. He will be looking at vacancy and dereliction in Wexford and urban regeneration projects Trinity Wharf and Crescent Quay.

