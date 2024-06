A Boil Water Notice has been issued to 1,723 customers supplied by the Ferns Public Water Supply.

Uisce Eireann issued the notice on Friday evening following consultation with the HSE, as cryptosporidium was detected in the local water supply.

Water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing food that’s not being cooked should be boiled and cooled first.

Those looking for updates are advised to visit irishwater.ie, and follow the ‘Water Updates’ section.

