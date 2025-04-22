19 people arrested in Co Wexford over the weekend for driving under the influence of drink or drugs

Nineteen people were arrested in Co Wexford over the weekend for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

The figure comes as a young boy was one of three people who died in crashes over the bank holiday weekend nationally. 12 others received “serious and life-threatening injuries”.

51 people have now been killed on our roads so far this year including four in Co. Wexford – a number the Gardaí say is still too high.

Almost 3,000 drivers were caught speeding during a major roads policing operation in place until this morning. Gardaí also issued fines to over 200 people for driving while using a mobile phone, and more than 70 people for driving without a seatbelt.

Among the notable speeds recorded was a motorist going 179km/h in a 60 zone – nearly triple the speed limit – in Granard in County Longford.Another driver was caught doing 125km/h in a 50 zone in Castlepollard in County Westmeath.

There were 160 unaccompanied learner drivers detected.Nearly 550 vehicles were seized – the majority for having no tax or insurance. 149 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

