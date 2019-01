The President has paid tribute to members of the first Dáil, which sat 100 years ago today.

Micheal D Higgins is leading a ceremony at Dublin’s Mansion House commemorating the first time the Dáil sat.

The Taoiseach, Ministers, members of every party in the Dáil as well as former Oireachtas members have gathered to mark the occasion.

President Micheal D Higgins has described it as an act of defiance against a world superpower

