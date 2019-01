Two Dublin schools have expressed their shock after two of their former students were killed by their father in Poland.

The Irish born children had spent time as a family in Dublin before their mother moved them back to her native country.

Their father, Victor Marin Del Sol – who worked in a local Rathfarnham restaurant – traveled to Poland just before Christmas and killed his partner and two children in a murder suicide.

His daughter managed to escape and raise the alarm.

