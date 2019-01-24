ADVANCED DECOMPOSITION MAKING FERNS BODY IDENTIFICATION DIFFICULT

Gardai are continuing their investigations into the identity of a female body found in a ditch near Ferns on January 7th.

A rucksack found nearby had documentation belonging to an Italian woman in her fifties who had been living rough here for a number of years.

A post-mortem confirmed the victim had not died as a result of foul play.

Advanced decomposition is making identification difficult and Gardai are liaising with Interpol in trying to obtain dental records to positively identify the woman.

