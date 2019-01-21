BRITISH PM UNVEILS LATEST BREXIT VERSION

The British Prime Minister says that the government will not reopen the Good Friday agreement.

In Theresa May’s Plan B statement to the House of Commons, she also ruled out a second Brexit referendum.

She told MPs that extending Article 50 would not rule out a “no deal” Brexit and would go against the referendum result.

The UK leader added that she will continue to meet with all sides of the house to try to find the broadest possible consensus.

Mrs May says that the Belfast Agreement remains in place;

