CHANGES TO LOCAL ELECTION AREAS IN WEXFORD CREATES NEW ROSSLARE REPS

A political bombshell has been dropped after the announcement of the new electoral boundaries for Wexford ahead of the local elections.

Enniscorthy and New Ross have been downgraded from 8 to just 6 Councillors, while a new electoral area has been created in Rosslare.

The Rosslare district will be given more representation with 5 councilors defending the area.

The Gorey and Kilmuckridge areas have been amalgamated and is now the largest area in the county which will be represented by 10 councilors.

Gorey councillor Malcolm Byrne has called on the funding for the county to reflect the size of the new areas.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email