D’ARCY TO TACKLE HOME INSURANCE COMPANIES OVER STORM CLAIMS

Minister of State Michael D’Arcy is to take measures to force home insurance companies to fulfill their obligations in proper compensation on foot of legitimate claims.

It has emerged that many home and business owners were shortchanged in the aftermath of recent storms like Ophelia and Emma.

Insurance companies offered cash settlements, which in some cases were far short of the cost actual storm damage.

The Minister says he want to bring about a voluntary code of practice, but if necessary he says he will bring legislation before the Dail to ensure policy holders are treated fairly.

