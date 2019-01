Gardai say they are deeply saddened by the horrific death toll on Irish roads over the past week.

It’s after the latest fatalities in Co. Donegal where 4 young men were killed in a single vehicle crash in Gortahork last night.

They’ve been named as friends, John Harley, Michéal Roarty, Sean Harkin, and Daniel Scott, who were all in their 20s.

