ENNISCORTHY COUNCILLORS HIT OUT AFTER CHANGES TO ELECTORAL AREAS

Paddy Kavanagh Councilor Drumgoold Lower Enniscorthy 087 2785273

An Enniscorthy based Fine Gael Councillor has hit out strongly at the changes being made to electoral boundaries ahead of the local elections in May.

A Ministerial order to Wexford County Council shows major changes to the existing boundaries resulting in Enniscorthy and New Ross loosing two seats from 8 to 10.

Gorey will increase its representation from 6 to 10 and Oylegate/Brownswood will now form part of the Gorey area.

Councillor Paddy Kavanagh says he will loose up to 400 potential votes and Enniscorthy will struggle to get fair representation as a result.

