FARMERS RENEW PROTEST AGAINST ENNISCORTHY BYPASS OVER UNRESOLVED ISSUES

Farmers have once again staged a protest at the Enniscorthy Bypass at Knockrobin Camolin bringing all work the new motorway to standstill in the area

The blockade created an hour ago and is a response to the failure by the contractors BAM to deal with problems affecting landowners

Locals blockaded the same route in October for over a week but lifted the blockade after receiving assurances from BAM that all outstanding issues would be dealt with

However the farmers say nothing has been resolved leaving them with no alternative but to protest the road once more

