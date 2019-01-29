GAA DEFENDS MATCH PRICE INCREASE

The President of the GAA says the association will not apologise for its decision to raise ticket prices.

John Horan has told the Seanad that the additional revenue will be distributed among clubs, and will also go towards improving facilities at county grounds.

Both League and Championship games have been affected by the change with a stand ticket for the All-Ireland Finals rising from €80 euro to €90 euro.

John Horan believes the association was right to raise prices, despite receiving criticism for doing so:

