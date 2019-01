Gardai in Wexford are turning to INTERPOL for assistance in identifying the body of a woman found in, Ferns ten days ago.

The remains were discovered by a person out walking their dog near Ballyandrew in the Ferns area

A post-mortem examination was carried out and Gardaí believe that the woman was originally from Italy, and had been living in Ireland for a number of years.

They believe the woman, who was in her 50s, and had been living rough in the Ferns area.

