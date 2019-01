There is growing alarm in the health food sector over the impending imposition of the 23% VAT rate on food supplements including vitamins and minerals.

This is due to come into force on March 1st.

Currently food supplements are zero VAT rated and according to Health Stores Ireland this increase will have a major negative impact on their business

Spokesman and Enniscorthy Health Store owner Matt Ronan says they are planning to meet the Minister for Finance on the matter.

