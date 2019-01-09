INCREASE IN FEES AT PRIVATE SCHOOLS DUE TO INCREASE IN DEMAND

Rising demand has led to an increase in fees at private schools, with more than two in three hiking prices this year.

The increase in fees is being put down to the economic recovery and more foreign students enrolling because of Brexit.

According to the Irish Independent, the most expensive private school is St Columba’s college in Rathfarnham in Dublin, with fees for day pupils costing €8,241.

Former headmaster of St Andrew’s College, Arthur Godsil, says private schools are in competition with each other.

