INQUEST FINDS TRAGIC DEATH OF FAMILY IN CUSHINSTOWN CRASH WAS AN ACCIDENT

An inquest into the death of a family of four on the main N25 New Ross road has returned a verdict of accidental death in accordance with medical evidence.

The inquest was told the couple in their 70’s and their two sons in their 40’s died while trying to do a U-turn on the 4th of December 2017

Douglas Alexander Senior, his wife Lily and their two sons, Douglas Alexander Junior and Stephen, had travelled from the United States to attend a family funeral in Cushinstown.

Garda Robert Carty said the four were travelling in a BMW in convoy behind relatives who successfully completed a U-turn.

However the BMW was in collision with an articulated truck at Bergin Hill while trying to complete the same manoeuvre.

Mr. Alexander Senior, his wife and two sons all died at the scene after their car became trapped underneath the lorry which jack-knifed.

The lorry driver and his passenger told the inquest he saw a car shooting across the road about 50 metres in front of him and he slammed on the breaks.

Gardai said they examined the lorry and it was found to be in perfect condition and travelling below the speed limit at the time of the accident.

Relatives of the Alexander family said they were praying for the driver of the truck.

The inquest before Wexford County Coroner Dr Sean Nixon was held at the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross.

