The issue of urban and rural isolation was raised in the Dail this week by Fianna Fail Mental Health spokesman James Browne.

Deputy Browne told the Dail that loneliness is one of the great problems for many people currently.

He said there is more the state can do to deal with what he called an epidemic.

In reply to Deputy Browne’s comments, Minister of State for Rural Affairs Michael Ring said he plans to address the problem with a new initiative on the May weekend this year.

